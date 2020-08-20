SCU Lightning Complex Fires: Flames span 130,000+ acres, 5 percent contained | Updates

Fire officials say the SCU Lightning Complex Fire is composed of 20 separate fires in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As hundreds of fires burn all over California, the SCU Lightning Complex Fires stretch across five counties in the Bay Area and the Central Valley.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fires are believed to have started around 9:30 a.m. on August 18. As of just after 9 a.m. Thursday, the SCU Lighting Complex has grown to 137,475 Acres and is five percent contained.

Fire officials say the SCU Lightning Complex is composed of 20 separate fires in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties. CAL FIRE has established three zones to better focus resources in the fight. Those zones are called the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone.

The Canyon Zone is in parts of Stanislaus County and San Joaquin County and includes the Peg Leg Fire, the Terraville Fire, the Del Puerto Fire, and the Peach Fire.

The Calaveras Zone touches parts of Alameda, Santa Clara, and Stanislaus counties and includes the Kilkare Fire, the Arroyo Fire, the Mill Creek Fire, the Welch Fire, the Ohlone Fire, and the Reservoir Fire.

The Deer Zone is in Contra Costa County and includes the Round Fire, the Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, and the Briones Fire.

Multiple evacuation orders have been issued across all zones in this fire, though some have been allowed to expire.

Previous evacuation orders include the following:

Alameda County / Stanislaus County:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Santa Clara County:

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line

West of San Antonio Valley Rd.

West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

(Unincorporated area of Santa Clara County East of the City of San Jose)

East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave. and Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of the Fire Perimeter

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the County Line

East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line

South of Stanislaus County Between Santa Clara County Line and I-5

West of I-5 North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line

Alameda County:

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

Stanislaus County:

All Areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Grande Community

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

Alameda County:

City of Fremont - Mill Creek Road

Stanislaus County:

South of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line

West of the I-5

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line

Santa Clara County:

East of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything East of Anderson Lake, East of Coyote Creek, East of Coyote Reservoir, East of Roop Road, East of Leavesley Road, East of Crews Road, East of Ferguson Road.

East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line, North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, East to the Stanislaus County Line

EVACUATION CENTERS:

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363

Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035

ROAD CLOSURES: