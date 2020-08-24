SCU Lightning Complex Fire reaches 347,196 acres, is third largest in California history | Updates

The fire is only 10% contained, with Cal Fire already stretched thin as it battles blazes across the state.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. — 7 a.m. update:

Cal Fire SCU reports that the SCU Lightning Complex Fire has reached 347,196 acres and is now the third largest fire in California's history. The fire is 10% contained as of Monday morning.

A Red Flag Warning throughout the day as there is still a chance of dry lightning and gusty winds, which could spread the fires even further.

Stretched thin with the multiple fires burning in California, Cal Fire is allocating a large number of firefighters and equipment to the SCU Lightning Complex Fire alone.

A total of 1,336 personnel and 152 engines are fighting the fire, with departments from a vast landscape --from San Joaquin County to Contra Costa County, from Pleasanton to Morgan Hill.

Three first responders and two non-first responders have been injured as a result of working on the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, but Cal Fire reports no deaths.

Evacuation orders, both mandatory and warnings, are still in effect at this time for areas in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Stanislaus County, and San Joaquin County, and Merced County. Cal Fire also reports that San Benito County is affected by the fires, though no evacuations have been reported yet for this area.

Some temporary evacuation points where those fleeing the fire can find sanctuary include:

Creekside Middle School (535 Peregrine Drive, Patterson)

Milpitas Library (160 N Main St., Milpitas)

Ann Sobrato High School (Performing Arts Building, 401 Burnett Ave., Morgan Hill)

Roads are closed at Holiday Drive at East Dunne Ave., Coyote Reservoir Road at Roop Road, Canada Road at Highway 152, and Highway 152 at Belle Station. Other road closures are in effect for Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway, Highway 130 at Three Springs Road and Highway 130 at Quimby Road.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire began on Sunday, Aug. 16 with multiple fires that eventually merged with two other major fires in the area, creating the large blaze that fire crews are battling today.