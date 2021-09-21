Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire

Fire spokesman Mark Garrett says Tuesday that so far there has been no damage to any of the trees.

THREE RIVERS, Calif. — The ancient massive trees of Sequoia National Park’s famed Giant Forest are unscathed even though a wildfire has been burning near them in California’s Sierra Nevada for nearly two weeks.

Fire spokesman Mark Garrett says Tuesday that so far there has been no damage to any of the trees. The KNP Complex of two lightning-sparked fires that merged has spread over more than 39 square miles, feeding on other types of trees on the high-elevation mountain slopes.

To the south, the Windy Fire in the Giant Sequoia National Monument has scorched part of at least one giant tree. Read the view article here.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.