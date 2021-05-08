Shasta County District Attorney expands criminal investigation into PG&E's involvement in Zogg Fire to include animal losses

After PG&E safety violations are found to have caused the 2020 fire, DA's office looks for info on livestock and pet injuries, deaths

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — In late July, the Shasta County District Attorney declared Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) criminally liable for causing the September 2020 Zogg Fire. The 56,000 acre blaze killed four people and destroyed over 200 buildings.

Now, the district attorney has expanded it's criminal investigation to include animal losses, and is asking homeowners in the burn area to help them sort out how many pets and livestock were injured or killed as a result of the fire.

A press release by the district attorney's office says report forms and information are being mailed to known property owners. They're asking that people respond quickly.

"We are requesting information about the injuries your animals sustained during and/or following the Zogg Fire. If you experienced a loss or your animals were injured, please complete our report form and return it to our office as soon as possible," the press release says.

Those who don't get a form by mail can fill out a form on the district attorney's website or go to their office to fill one out in person.

Questions and requests for information and materials can be sent to the Zogg Fire task force at (530) 225-5481.

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett plans to file criminal charges against PG&E by Sept. 27, 2021, the one-year anniversary of the fire. Specific charges are still being worked out.

BREAKING: Shasta County DA determines PG&E is “criminally liable for causing the Zogg Fire” which killed 4 people in 2020, including an 8-year-old girl and her mother.



Exact criminal charges are still being formulated.



Our coverage of the fire:https://t.co/Ox5TqROJwW — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) July 30, 2021

In a statement, PG&E said they disagree with the district attorney's push for criminal charges.

The loss of life and devastation in the communities impacted by the 2020 Zogg Fire is heartbreaking, and we recognize that nothing can heal the hearts of those who have lost so much. We thank the courageous first responders who saved lives, protected property and worked to contain and put out the fire last year.

The company already has resolved civil claims with Shasta County and continues to reach settlements with individual victims and their families impacted by the Zogg Fire in an effort to make it right. We do not, however, agree with the District Attorney’s conclusion that criminal charges are warranted given the facts of this case.

We remain committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and communities safe.

FIRE - POWER - MONEY 1/1 1 / 1

Watch more from ABC10