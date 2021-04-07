Shasta County Salt Fire nears 10,000 acres burned

The wildfire has destroyed 41 structures, including 27 homes and 14 outbuildings.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters continue to battle the Salt Fire in Shasta County, which has destroyed 41 structures, including 27 homes and 14 outbuildings.

The fire has reached 9,162 Acres and 15% containment as of the latest update from Shasta-Trinity National Forest

According to the national forest agency, the fire was most active on the northwest corner overnight but also continues to the west and southwest. Fire investigators say that the Salt Fire started after some hot materials fell off of a car that was traveling on I-5 and landed in dry vegetation, sparking the blaze.

The Shasta County Sheriff's evacuation orders are still in effect, though as of noon on Saturday, some areas of Lakehead have been downgraded to a warning and residents of those areas can return to their homes.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.