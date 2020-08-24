Sheep Fire grows to 25,574 acres, some evacuation orders downgraded | Updates

Some evacuation orders have been downgraded or lifted in areas in Lassen County, while some road closures and evacuation orders stay in effect.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Sheep Fire in Plumas and Lassen County grew about 2,000 acres in the night to encompass 25,574 acres, according to Plumas National Forest. The fire still has zero containment.

The fire burned actively on Sunday afternoon and evening, heading downhill and spreading significantly on the east side in the Wingfield Road area. Overnight, there was some spotting east of Highway 395 and south of Lake Leavitt, and these small fires will be monitored closely.

Plumas National Forest says that while there was spread, fire crews were able to stop the blaze from reaching the Diane Drive area and Highway 395 on that west side.

Fire crews were also able to keep the fire out of Gold Run, Hidden Hills, Susan Hills and the Susanville city limits on the northwest side of the Sheep Fire.

Evacuations

Several mandatory evacuations and some advisories were issued last night due to the spread. Updates on evacuations are provided by Lassen County Sheriff's Office.

As of Sunday night, the evacuation warning for Highway 395 North to Leavitt Lake (including all subdivisions) has been lifted.

The following areas have also have their mandatory evacuation order downgraded to a warning only:

The south side of Johnstonville Road from the Intersection at Highway 36 and Highway 395 North to Airport Road

The Diane Drive subdivision

Richmond Road from Highway 395 to Circle Drive including Circle Drive and all roads accessed by Circle Drive

Wingfield Road to Old Archery Road, but not including Old Archery Road

Road Closures

All of Gold Run Road, Wingfield Road from just beyond Four Oaks Drive to Janesville and Richmond Road from just past Circle Drive to Hospital Lane are all closed according to Plumas National Forest.

Highway 395 is open without restrictions for people needing to evacuate.

Weather

Plumas National Forest warns that there is still a Red Flag Warning in effect for gusty outflow winds and dry lightning. This warning will continue until Tuesday morning at the earliest.

This is not only a concern for new fires to rage up, but also for spread, as heavy winds could push the blaze further.

Maps