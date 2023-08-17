'Fire season is here now' | Sierra, foothill communities examine their wildfire readiness

One informational session hoped to help the community understand what public safety agencies are doing to prepare for wildfire emergencies.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Communities in the Foothills and Sierra held meetings to talk about evacuation planning and emergency preparedness.

It comes as Nevada County dealt with another wildfire start, this time near Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road. However, fire crews were able to jump quickly on the fire from the ground and air.

The Reader Fire didn't pose a high risk, but nearby communities are making sure they stay ready.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been seeing an uptick in fire activity and fire behavior. Fire season is here now," said Sean Ryan, Cal Fire Incident Commander for the Reader Fire.

That message was loud and on display in Placer County. Leaders from the county , law enforcement and fire hosted the Eastern Placer County Evacuation and Emergency Preparedness Town Hall in Kings Beach.

“Those reminders hit all of us, when we are not prepared,” said Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.

The tips include prepping your home and some advice on what not to do, like putting a sprinkler on your roof. Officials said it would only tax the water supply.

Over in Nevada County, emergency leaders hosted the Community Wildfire Protection Plan Meeting. Officials are updating the plan, which prepares the community in the event a wildfire breaks out.

“Even if you are not interested in the community wildfire protection plan per say, take the survey because it gives you a voice into how we approach preparedness, response and recovery,” said Alex Keeble-Toll, with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.

The mentality is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

“Also have a plan. If there is a fire, have an evacuation plan,” said Ryan.

Officials continue to stress defensible space, which helps fire crews as they try to save homes when wildfire arrives.

For the Nevada County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, click HERE.

For the Eastern Placer County Evacuation and Emergency Preparedness Town Hall, click HERE.

