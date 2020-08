Cal Fire has called for mandatory evacuations in parts of Colusa County as the Sites Fire grows at a dangerous rate of spread.

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials announced mandatory evacuations in Colusa County due to the Sites Fire.

Officials said the Sites Fire is burning near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga Road, and they are calling for mandatory evacuations in nearby Colusa County.

As of the latest update, the Sites Fire was said to be at 200 acres and growing at a dangerous rate of spread.

Evacuations:

3308 Sites Lodoga Road in Colusa County

Squaw Creek Road in Colusa County

Map: