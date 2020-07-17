Small Natomas grass fire damages at least one home, officials say

Sacramento fire officials said the grass fire was only about 5 acres but damaged one home. There were no reports of injuries.

NATOMAS, Sacramento — A grass fire destroyed at least one Natomas home Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fast-moving fire near the 2800 Block of Wiese Way near Northgate Park threatened several homes and damaged at least one before being contained.

Sacramento fire officials said the grass fire was only about 5 acres. There were no reports of injuries.

