Smoke column may be visible near Foresthill for 'next few days' due to prescribed burn, officials say

A series of prescribed burns is underway by the United States Forest Services near Foresthill.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Fire officials said a smoke column will likely be visible for the next few days due to prescribed burns near Foresthill.

The prescribed fire is burning about nine miles northeast of Foresthill along Foresthill Road near Sugar Pine Road.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) is aiming to finish upwards of 700 acres in the coming days and weeks to help prevent wildfires.

USFS said smoke columns might be visible as the series of prescribed burns continue.

On Facebook, the Foresthill Fire Protection District added that the forest service is managing the fire and that there is currently no off-site threat.

Happening now. USFS Prescribed Fire south of Interstate 80.

A smoke column may be visible the next few days as the USFS continues a series of prescribed fires adjacent to Foresthill.



Prescribed 🔥 now means less wild🔥 later@CaltransDist3 @CALFIRENEU @YubaNet @PlacerCA pic.twitter.com/s8IuNUdyeI — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) April 19, 2021

In California, fires are burning more intensely than ever before. Megafires destroy entire neighborhoods. Some of the deadliest fires have been caused by our own electric grid, but all fires are burning worse because of climate change and an unhealthy forest landscape.