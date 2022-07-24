Smoke in Tahoe and Truckee? Oak Fire smoke is drifting through Northern California

As Mariposa County's Oak Fire continues to burn uncontained, the smoke billowing into the air is drifting northeast as far as Tahoe and Idaho.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoky skies are drifting over South Lake Tahoe and Truckee area as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County.

The smoke is the product of dry grass and timber that is fueling the raging wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park. As of Cal Fire's latest update, the fire was at 0% containment and more than 14,000 acres.

"The smoke in our area has been stemming from the Oak Fire and will continue to do so over the next few days. It's exploded in size from hundreds of acres to thousands in a 24-hour period, which tells us it has been consuming a lot of fuels like brush, grasses and even trees," said ABC10 Meteorologist Carley Gomez.

The heavy smoke caught a ride on winds that have them traveling to the northeast and even into other states.

"The winds haven't necessarily been strong, but the terrain is driving this fire. It's the direction of the wind we're worried about. It continues to push smoke up to the north and east - meaning all of the lower foothills from Sonora, Murphys, Arnold, up toward Tahoe are being affected. After sunset, often winds shift, meaning they will head toward the valley, but right now the bigger concern is air quality for the foothills," Gomez said.

The City of South Lake Tahoe is recommending people stay indoors due to the Oak Fire smoke causing air quality issues in the area. Smoke is also being seen in Plumas National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service, and the Yuba County Office of Emergency services added that the smoke is settling into the Sierra foothills and making its way into the valley.

The National Weather Service said the Oak Fire smoke is even expected to spread into Idaho.

WILDFIRE PREPS:

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

