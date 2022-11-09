Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area

Officials said Monday morning could see big smoke increases in Grass Valley, Chico, Camptonville and Chester before winds push that smoke to the northeast.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire.

The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6.

Lee Tarney, air resource advisor, said the fire sees a shield of smoke that accumulates on the west side of the fire before blowing to the northeast in the afternoon. Those winds push the smoke into the greater Tahoe area, and it's a pattern that's expected to persist for now.

"That's a pattern that's likely to persist with these southwest winds. We're going to get, in the morning, a bunch of accumulation of smoke as things are stable and even some intrusion of smoke up the foothills toward Chico and other points north. In the afternoon, the winds are going to organize all that smoke, push it over toward the east and toward the Truckee, Tahoe and Reno area," Tarney said.

On Saturday night, the smoke activity and winds created more smoke for areas like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and the Reno-Carson area. However, those winds also improved conditions to the south of the fire, like Foresthill and Auburn.

Officials said Monday morning could see big smoke increases in Grass Valley, Chico, Camptonville and Chester before the southwesterly winds push that smoke to the northeast.

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.



WATCH ALSO: