Solano County Fairgrounds takes in hundreds of animals displaced by LNU Lightning Complex fires

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The LNU Lightning Complex is huge, but the containment line has been secured on the southern edge near Vacaville. That’s where the Hennessy Fire, one of 10 fires that make up the complex, ripped through Spencer Lane destroying at least eight homes earlier this week.

ABC10 caught up with one couple who made it out and is counting their blessings. A passion for animals, that’s the thing keeping Priscilla O’Mara grounded. Sadly, she and her husband lost their home of 18 years to the Hennessy Fire.

“That’s gone, but we have memories. We got out safe, we got our horses out safe, the dog got out safe, so that’s a good thing,” O’Mara said.

She said they had minutes to load up and leave – moving the animals twice before evacuating them to the Solano County Fairgrounds.

“Luckily, Solano was here. We brought [the horses] here and these people have been absolutely fabulous,” she said.

Caretakers at the grounds and animal control officers with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office took in nearly 300 animals, including injured alpacas and emus yet to be claimed.

“We’re ready and here for them if they need to,” said Livestock Superintendent Kelly Fletcher.

Fletcher jumped into action when the fires broke out Wednesday, staying in a trailer on the grounds to watch over the animals ever since. She says the signs of recovery are starting because the fairgrounds released hundreds of animals as of Monday.

“What that signals to me is that there are good homes and places for these animals to go to,” Fletcher said.

For O’Mara, she says she doesn’t know if she’ll rebuild or relocate. But one thing is certain: her horses will be with her.

It is a tough situation. Many people like O’Mara are staying in hotels in the meantime, doing their best as they start on their journey to rebuild their lives.

