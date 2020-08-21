Solano County rancher who lost horses in LNU Lightning Complex fire finds comfort in good Samaritans

"People are good. And I think that's the biggest thing I see out of this is how much our community has come together," Kelsey James said.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A racing wildfire tore through Solano County towards Kelsey James’ ranch home outside Vacaville.

"We had no warning," James said.

Within 20 minutes her family was able to get 12 of her animals out. The rest got stuck behind when roads closed down. They couldn't go back.

“It was too late,” she said.

Six of her horses died in the fire. Another two were severely burned and are now recovering at the UC Davis Veterinary hospital.

"I'm really happy I have these guys and super guilty for the ones that we left behind," said James.

She says she wishes she could trade her house, which is still standing, to get her beloved animals back. Some of the horses she's cared for for more than 20 years.

While dealing with the loss, James said she finds comfort in knowing that complete strangers have lent a helping hand.

"People are being so incredibly selfless," she said.

One of those people is Ben Samrick of Davis. Samrick is an insurance agent with a big passion for rehabilitating race horses. Through social media connections, he took in 10 of James’ surviving horses after they were moved three times due to the rapidly developing LNU Lightning Complex wildfires.

And he's taken in more two dozen miniature ponies. Some of the animals he picked up with his own trailer, waking up at 4 a.m. Tuesday, to help whoever needed it.

"The horses feel your stress, so they feed off of that. You have to be calm so they're calm. They know what's happening," Samrick said.

And Samrick says donations of hay and feed have poured in from fellow animal lovers.

"These folks are going to need it," Samrick said.

It'll be a long road to financial recovery for James, but she's seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

"People are good. And I think that's the biggest thing I see out of this is how much our community has come together," James said.

Continue the conversation with Van on Facebook.