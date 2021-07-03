Some evacuation orders downgraded as crews gain ground on Lava Fire

The Siskiyou County Sheriff has downgraded the evacuation order for Lake Shastina and Carrick, but all other evacuation orders remain in effect.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are battling home-destroying blazes in Northern California and national forests are warning Fourth of July visitors to be aware that untended campfires or even a misplaced spark could set new blazes.

Authorities say a dragging trailer chain or hot car exhaust could set alight bone-dry brush and grass.

A dry lightning strike is suspected of setting the so-called Lava Fire near Mount Shasta. According to the latest figures from Cal Fire, the Lava Fire has burned 24,460 acres and is about 26% contained.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff has downgraded the evacuation order for Lake Shastina and Carrick, but all other evacuation orders remain in effect. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest closure also remains in effect.

Highway 97 is closed between the City of Weed and the City of Dorris. Everitt Memorial Highway is closed at Gateway Trail Trailhead.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.