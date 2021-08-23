Somerset residents brace for Caldor Fire's impact

“This is our dream retirement. Worked all of our life for this. And it may go up in smoke,” Dean said.

SOMERSET, Calif. — As the Caldor Fire continues its western spread, the town of Somerset is caught in the crosshairs.

Matthew Dean’s 80-acre property is just outside Somerset, perched on a ridge overlooking the middle fork of the Cosumnes River. From the top, people can see the Caldor Fire as it creeps closer and closer to the property each day and night.

“This is our dream retirement. Worked all of our life for this. And it may go up in smoke,” Dean said.

He’s staring down the stark reality that the Caldor Fire could be on his doorstep at any time. Dean said he used to work for the forest service and knows who to blame.

“It’s the lack of forest management, from the federal level and the state level,” he said.

Dean has been working tirelessly on his property for nearly a week, cutting down trees, clearing the land and creating defensible space. He said there are bittersweet emotions he gets from changing weather conditions.

“We have a strong wind now, which is good for me because it’s pushing away. But that’s pushing toward Kirkwood, pushing across (Highway) 50. You know, it’s bad for other people,” Dean said.

Dean’s neighbor Marco Cappelli owns Herbert Vineyard.

“We’re evacuated. Technically, this fence right here is the evacuation line,” Cappelli said, pointing to a wire fence dividing his property from Dean’s.

“Really what you see, all this stuff here, I planted myself and there’s a lot of effort and a lot of hope and a lot of dreams that went into it,” Cappelli said.

He acknowledged the specter of uncertainty with the Caldor Fire.

“I don’t know how this fire got started or how it took off. It looked like it was manageable for a couple days, but now it’s really turned into something terrible,” Cappelli said.