Visitors being asked to not travel to South Lake Tahoe because of Caldor Fire | Evacuations and road closures

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A community on the shore of Lake Tahoe issued an emergency declaration and a tourism group discouraged visitors from coming amid smoky skies from a major wildfire.

South Lake Tahoe declared an emergency Thursday to be better prepared if evacuations are ordered and the community is threatened by the Caldor Fire. The action will let them leverage federal and state resources as the city responds to the fire. It does not indicate any change to evacuation status, city officials said.

Along with the emergency declaration, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is asking visitors to postpone any upcoming trips to the region until the fire is under control.

The Caldor Fire, the nation's top priority for firefighting resources, grew to more than 143,951 acres southwest of Lake Tahoe as containment remained at 12%. It continues to push east, prompting evacuation orders all the way to Echo Summit. Some residents under evacuation warnings cleared up pine needles and flammable debris from their homes; others fled.

“I didn’t want to deal with that at all, so I decided to skip town early," Emily Lauren, a South Lake Tahoe resident, said. She evacuated last Saturday, taking Highway 89 to Interstate 80 to her family in Yuba City.

“There’s 20,000 or more people in Tahoe and I didn’t want to deal with the traffic and leaving, and sitting in 10 hours of one lane [traffic] trying to get out," Lauren said.

Officials from the California Office of Emergency Services [Cal OES] say if you’re uncomfortable or unsure, don’t wait for a formal notification.

“It’s better to evacuate too early than too late," Bryan May, public information officer with Cal OES, said.

Firefighters were trying to stop the fire before winds and temperatures pick up and humidity drops. The fire is one of nearly 90 blazes burning in the West Coast.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

