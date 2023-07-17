Firefighters gain ground on Southern California wildfire while Yosemite blaze degrades air quality

In the Sierra Nevada, a fire ignited by lightning late last month in Yosemite National Park grew slightly to more than 1 square mile

CALIFORNIA, USA — Firefighters gained ground Monday against a large wildfire and three smaller blazes in the torrid interior of Southern California.

The Rabbit Fire grew slightly overnight to more than 12 square miles (32 square kilometers) but containment jumped to 35%, according to the Riverside County unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire, which broke out Friday afternoon about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, remained a threat to more than 150 structures but none had been damaged, Cal Fire said. The cause is under investigation.

Excessive heat warnings remained in effect for the region, where three smaller fires were in significant stages of containment.

Smoke from the Pika Fire northwest of the granite landmark called North Dome has been degrading air quality in Yosemite Valley during overnight and morning hours before lifting during afternoons.

The ongoing heat wave continued to bring oppressive conditions to inland portions of southern and central California while much of the north was free of heat warnings.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2022 fire season was quieter than previous years, but there were still several significant fires. January 2022 saw just one major incident with the Colorado Fire in Monterey County burning 687 acres. Fires picked up in May when the Lost Lake Fire burned through 5,856 acres. The largest fire in 2022, the Mosquito Fire, started in early September. It burned through more than 76,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Overall, 331,360 acres burned in 2022 from 7,477 wildfires — well below the five-year average of 2.3 million acres. Over 870 structures were affected and nine people were killed, all civilians.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

