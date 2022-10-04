Evacuations lifted after fire near Grayson in Stanislaus County contained | Update

No information on what sparked the fire is available at this time, but no structures have been damaged.

GRAYSON, Calif. — A brush fire that caused evacuations near the community of Grayson has been contained, according to fire officials. As of 3:45 p.m., evacuations have been lifted.

The firefight pulled in resources from across the county, including resources from San Joaquin and Tuolumne counties.

Erik Klevmeyer, deputy fire warden for Stanislaus County, said crews got a call about a fire along the river near Grayson Road around 9 a.m. Evacuations were issued due to concerns with wind direction.

Sgt. Luke Schwartz, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said alerts were sent out via Everbridge to community members in Grayson. Deputies were going door-to-door to help get people out of the area.

Klevmeyer said the fire reached around 90 acres before crews were able to contain it.

No information on what sparked the fire is available at this time, but no structures have been damaged.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

