Stanislaus County firefighter hospitalized with 2nd, 3rd degree burns after battling Caldor Fire

Firefighter Richard Gerety was injured fighting the Caldor Fire. He received burns to about 20% of his body.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A Stanislaus County firefighter has a long road to recovery after suffering severe burns on roughly 20% of his body while fighting the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County.

West Stanislaus Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Gregory confirmed with ABC10 that firefighter Richard Gerety was injured on Aug. 28 while part of a strike team fighting the northeast section of the fire.

Gregory said Gerety was taken to a burn center for treatment with second and third-degree burns on his hands, the back of his arms, and legs, which stretched from the groin area to the top of the boot.

"He will have a long road of recovery and needs your support. His wife and 2-year-old son are with him. We are working with the Firefighter Burn Institute representative to assist the family with anything they need. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts through this difficult time,” Gregory told ABC10 in a statement.

Gerety is expected to undergo skin grafting on Sept. 1 and could be in the hospital for at least a month. Gregory said the injured firefighter is in good spirits and also receiving good care.

Gregory verified that a GoFundMe account was set up to help Gerety's family during the next several months. It is the only authorized fundraiser by the family at this time, he said.

In addition to the support on GoFundMe, Gregory said people can send cards to the following address:

West Stanislaus Fire Protection District

Attn. Gerety Family

344 West Las Palmas Ave.

Patterson, CA 95363