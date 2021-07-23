State of Emergency declared in Alpine, Butte, Lassen, Plumas counties

The proclamation is in response to the Dixie, Fly, and Tamarack wildfires that have destroyed homes and forced hundreds of Californians to evacuate.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine, Butte, Lassen, and Plumas counties because of the large, destructive wildfires growing there.

The proclamation is in response to the Dixie, Fly, and Tamarack wildfires that have destroyed homes and forced hundreds of Californians to evacuate.

According to the governor’s office, California has already secured FEMA grants to support the state’s fire response. The state has also procured 12 additional firefighting aircrafts to help battle the massive blazes.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie told ABC10 they will assess their resources to determine which wildfire will have the greatest need. He also said forecasted dry thunderstorms could impact those plans.

"If a fire starts, we try to keep them small and try to keep them at 10 acres or less," Heggie said. "As we get resources in and available, utilizing those resources to jump on those fires small is going to really be a key strategy as we look at the potential for another dry thunderstorm event coming through the region."

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.