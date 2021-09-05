Evacuation warnings lifted after 40-acre blaze sparks in Amador County

According to Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit, the fire is holding at about 40 acres and crews are making good progress on the blaze.

FIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Cal Fire called for additional air and ground resources after a wildfire in Amador County threatened structures.

The so-called Lawrence Fire is about 40 acres and sparked off Lawrence Road between Tyler Road and Cedar Creek north of Fiddletown.

Cal Fire said the blaze was burning at a rapid rate of spread as structures in the area were threatened.

According to Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit, the fire is holding at about 40 acres and crews are making good progress on the blaze.

The roadway is currently closed at E-16 and Cedar Creek Road. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, previously issued evacuation warnings that impacted a two-mile radius from Lawrence Road to Fiddletown Road have been lifted.

Wildfire Maps

View below for a map tracking the acreage of the Lawrence Fire.

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.