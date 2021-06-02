x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Wildfire

Study: California fire killed 10% of world’s redwood trees

The report describes the catastrophic destruction from the Castle Fire, which burned over 13,000 acres in Sequoia National Park.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A draft study says at least a tenth of the world’s mature giant sequoias were destroyed by a single California wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada last year.

The Visalia Times-Delta obtained a copy of the report that describes catastrophic destruction from the Castle Fire in Sequoia National Park.

Researchers used satellite imagery to determine that up to 10,000 redwoods perished. The study’s author cautions that the numbers are preliminary, and the research has yet to be peer-reviewed. 

Next week, scientists will hike to the groves that experienced the most fire damage for the first time since the ashes settled.

Tap here to read the full story from the Associated Press.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10: Sacramento City Council approves audit of diversity following toxic workplace complaint