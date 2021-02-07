Sugar Fire nearly doubles in size in Plumas County

The fire is advancing to the south across the flats and has so far burned 250 acres.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The so-called Sugar Fire burning in Plumas County nearly doubled in size overnight and is still 0% contained.

The fire is burning near Sugarloaf Peak, north of Beckwourth. It is believed to have been started by a lightning strike. The fire is advancing to the south across the flats and has so far burned 250 acres.

Some residents were asked to evacuate on Friday, but those orders have since been lifted. Authorities also had to temporarily close Highway 70 because of the fire threat. That, too, has also been reopened.

There have been no reports of damage to homes or injuries associated with this fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

