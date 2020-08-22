Survival tips: when and how to evacuate from wildfires

ABC10 reporter Brandon Rittiman answered questions about when and how to evacuate, drawing on his investigations of the Camp Fire and other fatal fires.

With wildfires burning across Northern California, ABC10 reporter Brandon Rittiman answered questions about when and how to evacuate, drawing on his investigations of the Camp Fire and other fatal fires in Northern California.

The video above explains ways that have helped people increase their chances of survival.

You can learn more about how California fires are growing more deadly in the ABC10 Originals documentary series FIRE - POWER - MONEY: California's burning crisis and how it's going to cost us all.

In addition, check out CAL FIRE's official evacuation guide for more ideas to be ready.

Continue the conversation with Brandon on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10