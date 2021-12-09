Suspect in Fawn Fire ordered to complete competency training

The woman accused of igniting a fire north of Redding will be sent to a locked facility to undergo training, a judge at the Shasta County Superior Court ordered.

REDDING, Calif. — A woman accused of starting a wildfire near Redding in September will be headed to a locked facility to undergo competency training, in the custody of the Department of State Hospitals, a judge ordered Thursday.

The Conditional Release Program submitted a report to the court, recommending that 30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva, accused of starting the Fawn Fire, be put in the custody of the Department of State Hospitals to undergo competency training.

The judge, Barbara Zuniga, confirmed that recommendation, making it an order during a court session.

A new date for further proceedings has been set for Jan. 11, 2022 to confirm Souverneva's transportation to a locked facility.

In a previous court appearance, Souverneva, of Palo Alto, was ordered to be examined by psychiatrists to analyze her mental stability. The psychiatrists deemed Souverneva incompetent to stand trial.

The Fawn Fire, which Souverneva allegedly started on Sept. 22., destroyed dozens of homes, burning 185 structures in unincorporated areas near Shasta Lake.

If convicted on a felony arson charge, Souverneva could face up to nine years in prison. Souverneva pled not guilty.