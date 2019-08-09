BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A fire burning in Butte County has jumped from roughly 25 acres to about at least 300 acres in hours.

The Swedes Fire is currently burning east of Oroville near Swedes Flat Road and Oro Bangor Highway.

Earlier, Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department tweeted that the south wind was moving the fire to the north and that it was burning in the Wall Fire footprint from 2017.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders due the 300 acre blaze in the following areas:

Dear Valley Road from Swedes Flat Road to the end

Jernigan Way from Hurleton Swedes Flat Road to the end of Jernigan Way

All of Quality Lane

Lost Horizon Drive to Oro-Quincy Highway

Old Olive Highway to Oro-Quincy Highway

Feathervale Drive and Mt. Ida Road and all adjoining roads to the east

