BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Swedes Fire burning in Butte County jumped to triple digits within hours of breaking out and prompted multiple road closures and evacuations.
According to Cal Fire Butte Unit, the blaze burning east of Oroville has reached about 300 acres.
RELATED: Swedes Fire in Butte County jumps to at least 300 acres burned, evacuations underway
Multiple evacuations are underway and CHP have set up multiple road closures in the area. The roads impacted include:
- Old Olive Highway/Forbestown
- Lost Horizon/SR162
- Old Olive Highway/SR162
- MT Ida/Miners Ranch
View the Waze map below for live traffic updates:
A map of the area impacted can be seen below:
Cal Fire
RELATED: Walker Fire now 24,040 acres in Plumas National Forest
WATCH ALSO: California Wildfires: The New Normal