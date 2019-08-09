BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Swedes Fire burning in Butte County jumped to triple digits within hours of breaking out and prompted multiple road closures and evacuations.

According to Cal Fire Butte Unit, the blaze burning east of Oroville has reached about 300 acres.

Multiple evacuations are underway and CHP have set up multiple road closures in the area. The roads impacted include:

Old Olive Highway/Forbestown

Lost Horizon/SR162

Old Olive Highway/SR162

MT Ida/Miners Ranch

View the Waze map below for live traffic updates:

A map of the area impacted can be seen below:

The Swedes Fire is burning in Butte County east of Oroville near Swedes Flat Road and Oro Bangor Highway.

