'There’s so much support' | Tahoe-area family experiences loss from Tamarack Fire, but love from community

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — A family who lost their home in the Tamarack Fire now face the long road in rebuilding their lives.

But the humble, music loving family was met with an outpouring of support from friends and strangers as they start down that road to recovery.

Tahoe-area Musician, James Seal and his family were given a moment's notice to leave their Markleeville Friday, July 16. His wife, two children and a few instruments made it out just in time.

"It wasn’t you have an hour or you have two hours, it was get out now,” Seal said. “I grabbed my three best guitars and my mandolin, put them in my car, one change of clothes, and just headed out.”

Seal goes by the name Ash Relics. He performs throughout the Tahoe area. at Ten Crows BBQ on Sundays. He says he hopes with the community's support, he’ll be able to rebuild his music studio and replace most of his instruments. A collection that took him 15 years to build.

His family has already received an outpouring of support. A GoFundMe to help them rebuild reached $30,000 in just a couple of days.

"Gratitude. Not just that we’re safe but that there’s so much support. So much love you know," Seal said. "Out of the millions of emotions, top two are gratitude and concern for what’s still going on. People who still might lose their homes and the others who have."

