Sheriff's deputies continue escorting residents to homes threatened by Tamarack Fire | Evacuations, maps, updates

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — Fire crews continue to battle the Tamarack Fire, which has grown to approximately 40,000 acres with still no containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Alpine County Sheriff's Office said it will once again partner with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office to escort evacuated people to their homes, fire-permitting, to obtain any important documents or pets. Residents can meet with law enforcement at the California-Nevada Stateline on Foothill Road. The escorts are taking place between 9:30 a.m. and noon and between 1 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.
The evacuation center for large animals changed on July 21 due to preplanned events at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. All livestock and large animals will now be directed to the Carson City Fairgrounds.
With the slightly warmer temperatures and more dry conditions forecasted today, fire crews expect the Tamarack Fire to grow, especially in the northeast portion of the fire.
Mandatory evacuations
The following locations and their surrounding areas are under a mandatory evacuation, according to Alpine County:
- Markleeville
- Mesa Vista area
- Grover Hot Springs
- Shay Creek
- Marklee Village
- Carson River Resort
- Alpine Village
- Hung-a-lel-ti
- Blue Lakes Road
- Wolf Creek Campground
- Silver Creek Campground
- Sierra Pines
- Upper Manzanita
- Lower Manzanita
- Crystal Springs
- Diamond Valley Road
Evacuation Warning
- Leviathan Mine Road
- Holbrook Junction
Evacuation Center
- Douglas County Community Senior Center in Gardnerville, Nevada
- Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center, 3939 Carter Dr., Wellington, Nevada
Animal Evacuation Center
- Carson City Fairgrounds - large animals and livestock
Road Closures
- State Route 88 from Picketts Junction to the Nevada state line.
- State Route 89 from State Route 88 to State Route 4
WILDFIRE PREPS
According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.
California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.
If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.
The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.
Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.
PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.
