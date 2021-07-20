U.S. Forest Service hands management of fighting Tamarack Fire to another team | Evacuations, maps, updates

Alpine County and El Dorado County Sheriff's Offices started offering a service to help residents go to their fire-threatened homes to collect important documents.

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif — This morning, the incident management team from mainly Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota assumed control of managing the response to the Tamarack Fire, which started July 4 and is burning near Markleeville, California.

The Rocky Mountain Area Type 1 Incident Management Team said in a Facebook post that firefighters battled the fire activity overnight which maintained in size, 39,045 acres, and containment percentage 0% as reported yesterday.

In addition to crews fighting the fire and working to maintain containment lines of the fire, crews are working to protect structures specifically in Woodfords Community, Markleeville and Grover Hotsprings, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Team.

The incident team said it plans to have a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on July 20 to discuss its progress in quelling the Tamarack Fire for the day.

Alpine and El Dorado County Sheriff's Offices began helping residents return to their homes to collect pets, papers and emergency items. Residents can meet with deputies at Mad Dog Café located at 290 Old Pony Express Way, Markleeville, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as well as between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. First responders will be escorting people to their homes as long as the fire condition allows them to travel safely to a person's home.

Mandatory evacuations

The following locations and their surrounding areas are under a mandatory evacuation, according to Alpine County:

Markleeville

Grover Hot Springs

Shay Creek

Marklee Village

Carson River Resort

Alpine Village

Hung-a-lel-ti

Blue Lakes Road

Wolf Creek Campground

Silver Creek Campground

Sierra Pines

Upper Manzanita

Lower Manzanita

Crystal Springs

Diamond Valley Road

Evacuation Center

Douglas County Community Senior Center in Gardnerville, Nevada

Road Closures

Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4 and 89

Pacific Crest Trail is closed between Carson Pass (Highway 88) and Ebbetts Pass (Highway 4).

SR-88 at the Nevada/California state line to SR-89 at Pickett’s Junction

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

