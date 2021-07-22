Hundreds evacuated as Tamarack Fire to more than 50k acres | Evacuations, maps, updates

With weather conditions similar to the day prior, fire crews expect a second active fire day in a row with the possibility of more growth.

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — Fire Crews continue to focus on the northeastern side of the Tamarack Fire, which grew significantly on Wednesday.

With windier and drier conditions, the Tamarack Fire grew to 50,129 acres and is now just 4% contained, according to fire officials.

More than 800 people have been evacuated due to the fire and over 500 structures are threatened by it, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Type 1 Incident Management Team. Crews have been able to contain the fire near the Carson River Road Corridor and portions of Diamond Valley Road.

With similar weather conditions on Thursday as there were on Wednesday, fire crews expect the fire could grow more before Friday.

Mandatory evacuations

The following locations and their surrounding areas are under a mandatory evacuation, according to Alpine County:

Markleeville

Mesa Vista area

Grover Hot Springs

Shay Creek

Marklee Village

Carson River Resort

Alpine Village

Blue Lakes Road

Wolf Creek Campground

Silver Creek Campground

Sierra Pines

Upper Manzanita

Lower Manzanita

Crystal Springs

Diamond Valley Road

Evacuation Warning

Leviathan Mine Road

Holbrook Junction

Topaz Ranch Estates

Topaz Lake areas

Evacuation Center

Douglas County Community Senior Center in Gardnerville, Nevada

Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center, 3939 Carter Dr., Wellington, Nevada

St Gall Catholic Church is offering fire victims help with clothing and household items. The church office is open M-F from 9-2. http://www.saintgall.org

Smith Valley High School, 20 Day Lane, Smith, Nev.

Animal Evacuation Center

Carson City Fairgrounds - large animals and livestock

Dressler Park, 23 Circle Drive, Wellington, Nevada - livestock

Road Closures

State Route 4 is closed from Ebbetts Pass to State Route 89

State Route 89 is closed from State Route 88 to State Route 395

State Route 88 remains closed from Picketts Junction to the California-Nevada state line.

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.