Several evacuation orders ending as crews gain 45% containment on Tamarack Fire | Maps, Evacuations, Updates

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — More evacuation orders for the Tamarack Fire have been allowed to expire as fire crews continue to make great strides in getting things under control.

According to the latest figures from the US Forest Service, the Tamarack Fire has burned approximately 67,764 acres of land and is now 45% contained.

In Alpine County, beginning at 2 p.m., Monday, July 26, the sheriff’s office is allowing evacuation orders to expire for Hung-a-lel-ti, Mesa Vista, Diamond Valley Road, Carson River Road, Woodfords, Alpine Village, Markleeville, Marklee Village, Shay Creek, Grover Hot Springs and Campground, East Fork Resort, Crystal Springs, Douglas Way, Wylder Resort, Blue Lakes Road, Upper and Lower Blue Lakes Campground.

The evacuation orders for the Spring Valley and Holbrook areas were lifted 1 p.m. on Monday, with residents being allowed to return to their homes. All road closures were also lifted on the Nevada side of the fire, including the closure on Highway 395, fire officials said.

The US Forest Service says the Tamarack Fire was started by a lightning strike in the Mokelumne Wilderness on Friday, July 16.

Mandatory Evacuations

Alpine County

State Route 4 corridor from the junction with State Route 89 to Ebbetts

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office warns that additional evacuations are still possible due to a flash flood watch that is in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 26.

Road Closures

Alpine County

State Route 89 from the junction of Highway 88 to Highway 395

State Route 4 from the junction of State Route 89 to Ebbetts Pass

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.