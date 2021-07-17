Fire crews increase efforts to suppress Tamarack Fire

According to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has burned 6,600 acres and has yet to be contained.

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters will continue increasing efforts to surpress the Tamarack Fire burning near Markleeville in Alpine County.

The fire has consumed 6,600 acres in the county and has yet to be contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service Saturday morning.

The forest service said the fire is burning in a northerly direction with a backing towards Highway 89 south of Markleeville towards the Carson River. Fire crews are working on the ground and by air to minimize the spread of the fire.

As fire crews continue to work to protect the community of Markleeville as the fire encroaches on the community and its surrounding areas. The fire has destroyed three buildings, according to the Alpine County Sheriff's Office.

A local hotshot crew will utilize suppression tactics to help contain the fire. The U.S. Forest Service said it expects more crews and resources to come and help them fight the fire on Saturday.

The Carson Valley and surrounding areas may be impacted by the smoke and light ashfall throughout the day and into the evening hours based on the previous night's fire growth and fire conditions today, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Mandatory evacuations

The following locations and their surrounding areas are under a mandatory evacuation, according to the Alpine County Sheriff's Office:

Grover Hot Springs

Shay Creek

Markleevillage

Markleeville

Carson River Resort

Poor Boy Road area

Wolf Creek Campground

Turtle Rock Campground and all other remote campgrounds are closed.

Evacuation Warnings

Silver Creek Campground area

Evacuation Center

Alpine Early Learning Center at 100 Foothill Road, Markleeville

Road Closures

Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4 and 89

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.