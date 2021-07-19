Rain in area of Tamarack Fire could cause flooding | Evacuations, maps, updates

Officials said that six structures have been destroyed due to the Tamarack Fire.

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — The lightning-caused Tamarack Fire burning roughly 30 miles south of South Lake Tahoe in Markleeville, Calif., still has no containment as of Monday morning.

While the U.S. Forest Service said in an update that the fire has grown to 23,078 acres, the Tamarack Fire Facebook page, the fire is at 25,000 acres. The U.S. Forest Service said the differences in the acreage reports are due to estimates by crews on the ground. They said that a mapping flight will be conducted to provide more accurate information about the size as soon as conditions allow it.

Crews are still working on protecting structures in the areas impacted by the fire, as well as securing Markleeville by mopping up hot spots. The U.S. Forest Service said crews performed a firing operation Sunday night along a containment line from Highway 89 to Diamond Valley Road. They are also working on limiting northern fire spread to Highway 88 and Carson Canyon.

There is also a 60% chance of rain in the area today, which could possibly cause flooding and debris to flow on the terrain in the fire area. The U.S. Forest Service is warning that just because there is rain, the fire could still be active.

Accounts to follow:

Mandatory evacuations

The following locations and their surrounding areas are under a mandatory evacuation, according to the United State's Forest Service:

Markleeville

Grover Hot Springs and campground area

Shay Creek

Marklee Village

Alpine Village

Woodfords

East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lel Ti

Evacuation Warnings

The Mesa area

Evacuation Center

Douglas County Community Senior Center in Gardnerville, Nevada

Road Closures

Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4 and 89

Pacific Crest Trail is closed between Carson Pass (Highway 88) and Ebbetts Pass (Highway 4).

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.