This fire season could get even worse, Cal Fire chief warns

2020's fire season could still deliver bigger and deadlier fires than we've already seen.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite a scorching summer that's already broken wildfire records across the West, 2020's fire season still has the potential to deliver bigger and deadlier fires than we've already seen.

The biggest reason firefighters are worried is simple: we're already seeing record acreage burn and we haven't even hit the windiest time of year.

"That's a really concerning fact," Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter. "We're seeing the biggest and most pervasive fires across the landscape in California, Oregon, and Washington that we've ever seen. And we didn't even have a substantial wind event."

Long-term forecasts predict windier conditions than usual this fall, Porter said.

That's especially alarming because wind-driven fires have led to some of the highest death tolls, including the state's deadliest wildfire ever.

ON WATCH FOR WINDSTORMS

The 2018 Camp Fire, a criminally negligent fire sparked by PG&E, killed 85 people. It sparked on Nov. 8, destroying the town of Paradise in a single day in a wind-driven firestorm. The fire burned for another 16 days before it was contained.

Windy conditions became a factor in some of this summer's wildfires, but it wasn't the main reason they grew to unprecedented acreage.

This summer's fires ballooned to huge proportions mostly because of high heat and low humidity, which dried out the vegetation -- priming it to burn hotter and more quickly.

"It is definitely an indication that our landscape is drying out," Porter said in a sit-down interview for the upcoming second season of ABC10's FIRE-POWER-MONEY reporting project. "Our fire season here in California has extended by 78 days from what it was 30 years ago. That same thing is happening in places like Australia places like the Mediterranean."

With fuel on the ground already tinder-dry, heavy windstorms this fall have the potential to cause new levels of wildfire death and destruction -- a danger that fire scientists expect to worsen even more in the years ahead.

PROBLEMS WITH THE DEBATE OVER WILDFIRES

The political debate that has evolved over this issue isn't helping, Porter added, because some factions are pitting climate change and forest management against one another.

That's bewildering to fire experts, who have seen evidence that both of these problems are major driving factors behind our bigger, deadlier megafires.

"The political nature of this is concerning to me," Porter said. "Because it polarizes something that is just purely a good management of the land and a stewardship of the land that we need to get back to."

Vast stretches of California's forests and wildlands are overgrown due to more than a century of aggressive fire suppression tactics, which removed lower-intensity fire from the landscape.

In some forested areas, scientists have evidence that indigenous people used fire during favorable conditions to burn out the forest floor and help promote forest health.

Before European settlement, natural fires sparked by lightning also thinned out forest fuels beneath big, old growth trees.

"We have changed that," Porter said. "Fire became an enemy. We put fires out. We've put ourselves in this position."

CLIMATE? MANAGEMENT? 'WE NEED TO DO BOTH'

In modern times, firefighters reduce this fuel through planned burning or through cutting out overgrown vegetation.

But it hasn't kept up. Overgrown and dead vegetation has crowded beneath trees across tens of millions of acres in California.

The state has increased its efforts to thin more acres, but it will take decades at the current pace to treat the vast area that will be needed to buy down the fire danger that has piled up.

Put simply: forest management problems have filled our land with fuel.

Climate change has helped to dry it out and create more days with bad weather conditions for trying to fight the fires.

We can't move forward by focusing on just one factor or the other, according to the fire experts.

"We need to do both," Porter said. "We need to manage for healthy forests and that will help us with our climate goals that are absolutely necessary as well."

This story is part of ABC10's reporting project FIRE-POWER-MONEY: California's burning crisis and how it's costing us all. Season two will take viewers inside the criminal investigation of the Camp Fire, America's largest-ever corporate homicide conviction. New episodes are scheduled to begin in late October on ABC10 at 6:30, YouTube, and www.FirePowerMoney.com.