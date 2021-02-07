3,500 people evacuated from homes since start of Lava Fire

According to the latest incident report from Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the plan for crews is to protect "critical infrastructure and cultural resources."

The Lava Fire, which has burned 23,849 acres and sits at 27% containment, has prompted evacuation orders for some 3,500 people. The fire started on June 24 following lightning strikes near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County.

According to the latest incident report from Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the plan for the Lava Fire is to protect "critical infrastructure and cultural resources using direct tactics supported by aircraft. Continue control line operations and mop-up."

Crews will also attempt to keep the fire:

East of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks

South of Deer Mt Road

North of Diller Canyon

West of the North Gate Trailhead

A Forest Closure Order has been ordered by the Forest Service for parts of the Shasta Trinity National Forest. Because of that, the following campgrounds are closed: Bunny Flat, Sand Flat, Red Fir Flat, and McBride Springs. Multiple road closures remain in place, too.

Accounts to follow for updates:

Maps of the fire

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.