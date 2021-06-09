Three fires started in one hour by people mowing their lawns, Cal Fire says

Cal Fire is reminding everyone to always mow before 10 a.m. and never when it is windy or excessively dry outside.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire crews responded to multiple fires that were started by people mowing their lawns Wednesday.

According to a tweet by Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit, three fires sparked within an hour due to people using lawnmowers on dry grass.

"A metal blade striking a rock can easily start a grass fire," said Cal Fire AEU on Twitter.

Cal Fire AEU has not released any details surrounding the fires, if any structures were damaged or if anyone was hurt.

pic.twitter.com/KFnZx1jJNY

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

