How Thursday's thunderstorm helped and hurt Dixie Fire containment | Evacuations, road closures and updates

The Dixie Fire has burned 950,591 acres and is still 59% contained.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Thunderstorms Thursday into Friday slowed the spread of the Dixie Fire, but the lighting created some spot fires.

"The field moisture from Thursday's thunderstorm is so extreme right now it's going to help slow the fire down for a couple of days, but once the sun gets back on it and the wind gets back on it, it's going to want to get back up and move again," West Zone Operations Section Cheif Tony Brownell said on a Friday morning briefing.

Brownell said fire crews will take advantage of the next couple of days and get the fire under control. California's interior is hot and dry and the forecast in the coming days calls for more rain and thunderstorms. This risk could escalate the fire, making it harder to contain.

A Red Flag Warning Thursday evening through Friday evening in much of Northern California, erratic gusts are to be expected.

The Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned 950,591 acres and is 59% contained. It has destroyed 728 homes.

The Dixie Fire is roughly 80,000 acres away from becoming the largest wildfire in California state history. Currently, the largest fire in state history is the August Complex Fire from 2020. It burned 1,032,648 acres in seven counties.

Dixie Fire accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Ave, Portola - AT CAPACITY

Sparks Convention Center Hall #5, 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.