Town of Paradise installs sirens to warn of wildfires

21 sirens will be installed in Paradise by the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARADISE, Calif. — It's been a few years since the deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, and since then, a new tool has been introduced to help save lives in the event of another wildfire.

It's a simple siren, but it could save countless lives during fire season. In November 2018, the Camp Fire decimated the town of Paradise, killing 85 people. Faulty PG&E equipment caused the fire.

Afterward, there was a single request Mayor Greg Bolin kept hearing from the traumatized residents.

"No. 1 on that list was a warning system," said Mayor Bolin.

The town will have 21 new siren towers that will alert residents of future wildfires. Town officials say these sirens are more reliable than phone alerts because service can be spotty in that area. However, some residents have mixed emotions.

"I feel that most people stay tuned in and they know what's going on. We don't necessarily need the sirens," said Bill Hartley.

Like many residents in Paradise, Hartley had to rebuild his home. However, he says he sees a benefit to the tool.

"Had that fire struck at 3:30 in the morning instead of 6:30, we would have all been asleep and we would not have had the notification," Hartley said.

All 21 sirens will be installed by the end of the year and will be decorated to look like trees. They were paid for through the state and federal hazard mitigation grant.

WATCH ALSO: