Trio of wildfires carrying smoke into downtown Sacramento

Smoke from at least one of the fires is impacting air quality in areas like West Sacramento and Natomas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's a hazy view in downtown Sacramento as wildfires burn across the region.

There are at least three known fires burning, including one in the Winton area of Sacramento County, one in Nevada County, and one southeast of Davis.

The fire southeast of Davis is also impacting air quality sensors in West Sacramento through the Natomas area. Sensors are around the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups zone at this time, according to the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District.

"Winds will pick from the southwest late this afternoon through the early evening. This will be carrying smoke to the north and east of the fire lines," said ABC10 Chief Meteorologist Monica Woods.

Rice Fire

Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said the so-called 'Rice Fire' in Nevada County sparked in the area of Rice's Crossing near Bridgeport in North San Juan.

#RiceFire CAL FIRE Firefighters arriving on scene in the area of Rice’s Crossing near North San Juan in Nevada County. Firefighters report a fully involved structure with extension of the fire into the vegetation with a moderate rate of spread￼￼ pic.twitter.com/Lzu8gB7s6E — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 28, 2022

Katena Fire

According to the Cosumnes Fire Department, the Katena Fire broke out near near Katena Lane and Clay Station Road in the Wilton area. At 2:19 p.m., Cosumnes Fire said forward progress on the fire had been stopped.

Fire in Davis

Crews from West Sacramento, Davis and Woodland fire departments are responding to the blaze, which is burning around County Road 104 and County Road 36.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

