Trump administration denies California relief for 6 fires

Nearly 9,000 firefighters remain on the lines of 21 fires Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO — President Donald Trump’s administration has rejected California’s request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent wildfires.

The fires are among the siege of deadly and destructive blazes that have scorched the state.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom formally submitted a letter to the White House on Sept. 28 asking for a major disaster declaration.

Brian Ferguson of the governor’s Office of Emergency Services says the state plans to appeal the denial and believes it has a strong case that the request meets federal requirements for approval.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.