'Heart stopping' | UC Davis firetruck drives through inferno on way to combat Tamarack Fire

UC Davis released video of the inside of a fire truck as it drove through a firestorm on its way to protect a neighborhood from the Tamarack Fire.

DAVIS, Calif. — Video showing the inside of a UC Davis firetruck as it drove through the middle of an inferno was released by the UC Davis Fire Department.

According to UC Davis' news release, the crew spent about six hours inside the firestorm near Highway 395 on the Nevada side of the border just north of Topaz Lake. They were assisting with the Tamarack Fire.

UC Davis Fire Department Fire Chief Nate Trauernicht described the video as "heart stopping."

Embers obscure the truck's window and smoke whipped together by strong winds. According to the UC Davis Fire Department, large fires have the potential of creating their own weather patterns.

A neighborhood was in danger of burning to the ground as the Tamarack Fire burned along the California and Nevada border just as UC Davis firefighters arrived. Trauernicht said no homes were destroyed.

The Tamarack Fire burned 59,112 acres and is currently 4% contained, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Heart stopping video from our @UCDavisFire crew inside the cab of Brush 34 on the #TamarakFire as they worked to protect a housing development last night. I am so incredibly proud of the bravery of our @ucdavis firefighters as they help protect our state! @Chancellor_May @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/iUkpk3L698 — Nathan Trauernicht (@FireChiefT) July 22, 2021