Vacaville man gifted RV after losing everything in LNU Lightning Complex fire

"I lost my house. Everything burnt to the ground with no insurance. But God saved us and there's a reason why and I don't know why."

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville man who lost everything to the LNU Lightning Complex fires has been gifted an RV with which to call home as he works to recover from the disaster.

ABC10 first introduced you to Dave Dubay in early September after his chance meeting with Noelle DeMartini at Western Ranch and Pet Supply. Dave was with his dog Hunter.

Noelle saw Dave, a total stranger to her, was crying because he had just lost everything he owned, and he'd just lost one of his friends. Dave was also crying because he was overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers.

And that kindness continues to shine on Dave. A family saw Dave’s story and decided to step in, donating their RV to give him a place to live.

“This new home will help not deplete all the funds that were raised for him on a hotel. Without homeowner’s insurance, rebuilding a home isn’t an option, so this trailer will fit those needs perfectly,” Western Ranch and Pet Supply wrote about the gifted RV on its Facebook page.

Western Ranch and Pet Supply said it is also working to clear up Dave’s family’s property of fire debris so that he can move the trailer back out there and start over.

Dave update ❤️ Home sweet home on wheels💕 Today was a big day for Dave! He was given a trailer to live in🎉🎉🎉 Thank you... Posted by Western Ranch & Pet Supply on Sunday, September 20, 2020