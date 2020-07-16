Valley Fire burns through land at Beale Air Force Base

BEALE AFB, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire burning around 500 to 600 acres at Beale Air Force Base.
Cal Fire is providing mutual aid to tame the so-called Valley Fire as it burns through land at the air force base. Cal Fire is providing both ground and air resources to combat the fire.
According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.
If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.
The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.
READ THE LATEST NEWS ON ABC10.COM:
- Sacramento, Elk Grove and rest of Sacramento County public schools to start school year with distance learning
- San Joaquin County hospitals at 121% capacity, federal assistance arrives to help
- Sacramento coronavirus testing sites to see big expansion in testing capacity
- Stockton police shoot man suspected in homicide, officials say
- New 'streatery' in downtown Tracy shuts down roadway to take dine-in outdoors
FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,
DOWNLOAD OUR APP.
►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter