Valley Fire burns through land at Beale Air Force Base

Officials say the fire has grown between 500 and 600 acres.

BEALE AFB, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire burning around 500 to 600 acres at Beale Air Force Base.

Cal Fire is providing mutual aid to tame the so-called Valley Fire as it burns through land at the air force base. Cal Fire is providing both ground and air resources to combat the fire.

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

#ValleyFire on Beale Air Force Base land reported at 500 to 600 acre vegetation fire. CAL FIRE assisting with ground and air resources. pic.twitter.com/QhuWhyFkXK — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 16, 2020

