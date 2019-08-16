ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A vegetation fire has broken out in Vacaville, but fire crews have already stopped its forward progression.

According to a Tweet from city of Vacaville, if residents are smelling smoke, this fire is the source. City officials believe firefighters will be on scene for a while to gain complete control of the fire and then begin to "mop up."

The call for the fire was first reported around 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Details are still limited. Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.