The fire is about 70% contained and has burned about 50 acres.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire broke out late Monday morning in West Sacramento near old River Road and California Highway 127.

The fire is about 70% contained and burned about 50 acres.

West Sacramento Fire Department is trying to find where the fire started.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: