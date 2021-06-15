Crews battle vegetation fire in Fairfield

Forward progress has been stopped and crews say the fire is under control.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crews are battling a vegetation fire that sparking near westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

According to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department, the fire sparked near westbound Interstate 80 and Manuel Campos Parkway. The area in the 3700 block of Lyon Road was, at one point, threatened by the flames.

Forward progress has been stopped and crews say the fire is under control.

Crews have not said how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

WATCH NEXT: Airport Way shut down after fire at mattress recycling center in Stockton