Vegetation fire growing off of I-80 westbound in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Dixon Fire Department says a fire has broken out just off of Interstate 80 westbound in Vacaville on Monday morning.
The vegetation fire is burning on Meridian Road. This is a rather rural area, but the Vaca-Dixon Electrical Substation and Pacific Gas & Electric substation is nearby, posing some risk if the fire continues to grow.
The Dixon Fire Department is urging people to use caution in the area, and commuters driving on I-80 should take care with the fire so close to the highway.
The number of acres caught in the blaze is not known at this time.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated throughout the day.
