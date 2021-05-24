Vegetation fire growing off of I-80 westbound in Vacaville

Dixon Fire Department said the fire broke out in the morning off of Meridian Road.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Dixon Fire Department says a fire has broken out just off of Interstate 80 westbound in Vacaville on Monday morning.

The vegetation fire is burning on Meridian Road. This is a rather rural area, but the Vaca-Dixon Electrical Substation and Pacific Gas & Electric substation is nearby, posing some risk if the fire continues to grow.

The Dixon Fire Department is urging people to use caution in the area, and commuters driving on I-80 should take care with the fire so close to the highway.

The number of acres caught in the blaze is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated throughout the day.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10