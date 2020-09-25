15th victim of North Complex West Zone Fire identified

The North Complex West Zone currently stands at 84,580 acres and 73 % containment, but a fire weather watch could cause some spotting.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The 15th victim of the North Complex West Zone Fire, previously known as the Bear Fire, has been identified by the Butte County Sheriff's Office as Linda Longenback, 71, of Berry Creek.

Longenback was found with Paul Winer, 68, also of Berry Creek, who was previously identified. According to the sheriff's office, Winer and Longenbach had spoken with a relative on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and said that they were aware of the fire, but were choosing not to immediately evacuate at that time.

Two days later on Thursday, Sept. 10, the two were found in the roadway on Handkirk Lane. One was 10-feet from an ATV, the other was inside a vehicle.

In a statement, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said, "We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Linda Longenbach and the families of all the victims in this devastating fire."

The North Complex West Zone, part of the larger North Complex Fire, has taken the lives of 15 individuals since entering Butte County on Sept. 8. The fire currently stands at 84,580 acres and 73 percent containment as of Friday morning.

Though firefighters have made incredible progress on the fire in the last few days alone, a fire weather watch is predicted to go in to effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday, which could cause flareups and spotting. Cal Fire is continuing to monitor these conditions as the weekend approaches.

